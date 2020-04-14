Tanzania: Three Regions Lead Others in Honey Export - TFS

DODOMA, Tabora and Singida regions lead others in the country in producing, packaging and exporting honey to over 20 countries in the world, according to Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS).

TFS Beekeeping Officer Frida Kundy said recently that TFS continued providing education on people so that honey produced in the country maintained its high quality.

According to her, among the countries producing the product, Tanzania's honey has the highest market especially in Germany, England, Belgium, France and Italy.

Others are Norway, Kenya, Uganda, Oman, Rwanda, Dubai, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran and the US.

The beekeeping noted that generally the market for honey locally and internationally was superb, adding that currently, the country eyed the Chinese market.

Apart from Tabora, Dodoma and Singida regions, Ms Kundy named other regions producing honey as Mbeya, Rukwa, Katavi, Iringa, Kigoma and Shinyanga.

She also said there was equally production of honeycomb which was also exported and TFS intensified its training programmes to all beekeeping stakeholders, hinting that about 225 people from different groups had benefited from training.

"About 95 per cent of beekeepers are capitalising on natural beekeeping while the remaining 5 per cent on modern beekeeping," she added.