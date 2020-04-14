Tanzania: Mbao Skipper Target Premier League Stay

12 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MBAO FC skipper Emmanuel Lukinda has assured fans and supporters that his team will not be relegated despite poor results in the Mainland Premier League.

Speaking with 'Sunday News' yesterday, Lukinda said they will put more efforts in training and work hard to win their nine remaining matches.

The former Mashujaa FC player said the team's camp has been disbanded due to coronavirus outbreak that led to the suspension of all sporting activities in the country.

At CCM Kirumba Stadium, they will play six consecutive matches against Ndanda FC, Namungo FC, Coastal Union, Police Tanzania, Mtibwa Sugar and Lipuli FC while away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Jamuhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Azam FC and Simba SC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

He further called upon the football fans in Mwanza region to support their team in all their remaining matches.

Mbao are still languishing in the relegation zone, whereby they are placed 19th on the league table after gathering 23 points from 29 outings.

They have won five, drawn seven and lost 13 matches.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.