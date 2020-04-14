Tanzania: Mbao Skipper Target Premier League Stay

MBAO FC skipper Emmanuel Lukinda has assured fans and supporters that his team will not be relegated despite poor results in the Mainland Premier League.

Speaking with 'Sunday News' yesterday, Lukinda said they will put more efforts in training and work hard to win their nine remaining matches.

The former Mashujaa FC player said the team's camp has been disbanded due to coronavirus outbreak that led to the suspension of all sporting activities in the country.

At CCM Kirumba Stadium, they will play six consecutive matches against Ndanda FC, Namungo FC, Coastal Union, Police Tanzania, Mtibwa Sugar and Lipuli FC while away matches will be against JKT Tanzania at Jamuhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Azam FC and Simba SC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

He further called upon the football fans in Mwanza region to support their team in all their remaining matches.

Mbao are still languishing in the relegation zone, whereby they are placed 19th on the league table after gathering 23 points from 29 outings.

They have won five, drawn seven and lost 13 matches.