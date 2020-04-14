Sudan: Palestinian President Eulogizes Abu Issa

14 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas eulogized former Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Union and former Foreign Minister of Sudan Dr Farouq Abu Issa who passed away last Sunday

In condolatory cable to Secretary General and President of the Arab Lawyers Union , Naser Kerwein and Rajai Attia as well as the Union assistant Secretaries General and family of the deceased, President Abbas said ' we have lost a nationalist struggler and defender of issues of his Arab nation, top of which in the Palestinian cause in addition to that he was one of secretaries general of the Arab Bar Union who elevated the Union and its message to unprecented levels.'

The Palestinian President extended deep condolences particularly to family of the deceased and to the Arab Lawyers Union in general.

