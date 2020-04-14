Sudan: Workers of Public and Private Sectors Will Be On Leave As of Next Saturday - Minister

14 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Information and Government Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih said that workers of the public and private sectors in Khartoum State would be granted leave of absence over all period of the 24-lockdown which was decided by the Higher Health Emergency Committee and would be applied in Khartoum State as of next Saturday and for 3 weeks.

The Minister said in press statements after meeting of the Higher Health Emergency Committee Monday that the Committee heard a lengthy report on the health situation presented by the Federal Heath Minister Dr Akram Al Tom, adding b the report was "concerned" and for that the Committee accepted a request of complete lockdown demanded by the Health Ministry.

On release of inmates who were convicted of crimes related to public rights, the Minister said the Committee heard a report from the Attorney General who decided release of inmates of the public rights from some prisons in Khartoum State and that decision would cover other states after scrutinizing the lists according to crimes which have been committed.

He added that the Committee also heard reports about the in kind and financial assistance from the Sudanese communities abroad for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic repercussions, referring to contacts with some countries to facilitated arrival of such assistance , especially the financial ones.

