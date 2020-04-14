Sudan: PM Reviews Progress of Negotiations Over Renaissance Dam

Khartoum — Prime Minsiter Dr Abdallah Hamdouk on Tuesday reviewed during meeting at his office with Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohamed Abdallah , Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yasser Abbas Mohamed and members of the negotiating committee with its technical and legal components reviewed progress of negotiations over filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The Prime Minister got assured of Sudan's negotiating position and arrangements adopted by the Committee of provision of information by the 7 committees for supporting the negotiation

He praised the great effort and work being exerted by the negotiating team and the high national and professional spirit the team has showed.

Dr Hamdouk also was informed on general features of the draft agreement reached by the three parties during the Washington's rounds of talks , renewing his full confidence in Minister oxf Irrigation and his negotiating team.

He affirmed that Sudan's rights in waters of the Nile and its tributaries sre preserved for the coming generations , thanks for experiences and huge efforts being exerted by its sons.