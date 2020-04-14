Malawi: Igwe Foundation in COVID-19 Awareness Campaign

13 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

Initiative for Girls and women Empowerment (Igwe) foundation has embarked on coronavirus (Covid-19) awareness campaign in Chiradzulu and Phalombe Districts.

Igwe Foundation making a donation of soap Mwandama presenting soap to an elderly woman in Chiradzulu Mwandamwa: We have embarked on this campaign to cushion vulnerable girls and elderly people from COVID-19 impact

Igwe will be providing soap and COVID-19 awareness messages to vulnerable persons especially girls and elderly people in fight against the virus pandemic.

Speaking after the launch of the initiative in Chiradzulu, IGWE Foundation executive director, Emmanuel Mwandama said the campaign and the initiative aims at bringing the awareness of the disease across people in typical rural areas so that the spread of the disease is minimized.

"We have embarked on this campaign to cushion vulnerable girls and elderly people from the impact of COVID 19 through providing hygiene soap since most recommended preventive measures from Ministry of Health for this disease is that people must wash hands frequently with soap," said Mwandama.

"We have seen the need to be providing this to most deserving citizens. The goal is to reach every village in Chiradzulu and Phalombe with the understanding that every citizen is prone to this virus and the only way to prevent it is when people are aware on how best they can avoid the spread of the disease.

"To achieve this objective, we appeal to the general public, organizations and well-wishers for more financial and material support so that we can reach out to more beneficiaries," added Mwandama.

He said they have focused on donations to elderly people because according to observations, the disease is mostly affecting aging people.

Currently, according to Special ministerial committee on COVID-19, there are 16 confirmed cases of the deadly virus in Malawi with 2 deaths.

This follows after World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic.

Government of Malawi has set various measures in effort to prevent the spread of this disastrous disease one of which is encouraging people to stay at home and practice hygiene habits of washing hands with soap or sanitizer.

