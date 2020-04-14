Liberia: Lawmakers Fail to Convene

14 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Jonathan Browne

Members of the Liberian Legislature failed to convene again on Monday as requested by President George Manneh Weah last week during declaration of a State of Emergency to fight the Corona Virus.

Both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate sitting in separate session were expected last Thursday to sign a 'Joint Resolution' in endorsement of the State of Emergency.

Information gathered from both offices of Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie indicate that despite the declaration, President Weah is yet to make available the document for proper understanding before it can be endorsed.

On April 8, President Weah declared lock-down measures, including State of Emergency, which took effect on Friday, 10 April at 11:59PM. The emergency is to last for three (3) weeks, and is renewable, based on progress achieved in the current fight.

However, Senate Press and Public Affairs Director, JalawaTonpoe, said the members of the Liberian Senate will meet today, April 14 to decide a way forward on the current affairs of the state.

