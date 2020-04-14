Liberia: Residents Decry Security Terror!

-many flogged, brutalized

President George MannehWeah's State of Emergency backed by a 14-day lockdown is gradually turning into a terror game here as Joint Security forces, including soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Liberia National Police, City Police officers, agents of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency and Boy Scouts terrorized and brutalized residents.

The nightmare, which started on Saturday, 11 April across the city at various markets, saw security officers armed rattans chased panicked citizens going to buy food, flogging and forcing them to return to their various homes, as early as 10 and 11:00 AM, contrary to the 3:00PM deadline imposed by the government.

Residents of Monrovia and parts adjacent, specifically Caldwell Township, Montserrado County have decried security excesses in communities, including arbitrary arrest and illegal discharge of fire arm by the Director of the City Police Thomas G. Garwo.

Director Garwo, a former Police officer, was dishonorably disrobed from the Liberia National Police, but still carries weapon.

The Public Relations Director for the Monrovia City Corporation PekelehGbuapaye, clarified on Truth FM that City Police officers are restricted to enforcing city ordinance and they don't carry arm.

But speaking to Truth Breakfast Show subsequently on Monday, the City Police Chief defended that he is a trainer at the National Police Training Academy in Paynesville, so he was still entitled to arm.However, he denied illegal discharge of arm in the Caldwell Township, where he is also a resident.

Notwithstanding, many residents who called on the talk show confirmed that the City Police trainer usually engages in illegal shooting in the area, creating panic.

One female resident, who identified herself as a registered nurse, said this behavior by Director Garwo is affecting people suffering from hypertension, as their blood pressure rise each time such act is carried out in the township.

As this paper went to bed Monday, news coming from the township reveals that angry residents besiege the residents of Director Garwo, demanding his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, several dead bodies have reportedly been discovered in some parts of the capital, including GSA Road community, Paynesville; 12th Street, Sinkor and Crab Hole community on Bushrod Island, respectively.

Correspondents detail that a male body rapped in bed sheet was left lying in the street Monday in the 12th Street community, while an unnamed woman was discovered dead in her bedroom in Crab Hole community.

Residents could not establish immediately whether or not, these individuals died as a result of the COVID-19, but health authorities reportedly took saliva specimen of the dead women for testing, as confirmed cases here hit 51 with five (5) deaths and three (3) survivors. Story by Jonathan Browne