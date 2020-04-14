Liberia: 1 in 3 High-Risk Persons Test Positive - Dr. Jallah

14 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Othello B. Garblah

Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has amplified the warning against the coronavirus disease here saying one in every three high risk person tested at the SKD drive thru testing center has come out positive.

Liberia as at Monday April 13, had recorded 59 cases down from 50 cases over the weekend-a figure which is very alarming according to Dr. Jallah.

Addressing a regular COVID-19 press briefing at the Ministry of Health conference room Monday, Dr. Jallah encouraged citizens to present themselves for early testing. "We can go to your compound for testing to protect you at your comfort," she said.

She said there was no need for people to wait to see a sick person die before calling for help. "If they are sick, let's attempt to save them. Do not treat people at home. Take the sick to hospital. Specimen collection center is where people must be taken for checkup," she added.

The Health Minister also frowned on the over crowdedness of banks and other places, emphasizing the need to take social distancing very serious here if the country is to bring the virus under control.Touching on the ongoing lockdown of Montserrado and Margibi Counties, Dr. Jallah opined that the move is intended to take the infected from the street and to chase and trace it in the home.

She explain that the goal of the lockdown is to enable people to stay home, adding that in the next few days "we will do house to house search."Liberia has so far recorded 59 COVID-19 cases. Out of this number, the country has recorded five deaths, all of which did not seek early treatment. About four people have since recovered.

