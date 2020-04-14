Liberia Records 59 COVID-19 Cases

-Doctor Masoka Fallah discloses

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia or NPHIL says total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Liberia have reached 59, urging residents to keep observing all protocols to avoid spread of the virus.

NPHIL Director-General Doctor MasokaFallah, in a live mobile interview Monday, April 13, reiterated the need for citizens to exercise restraint and follow health protocols.

"As we speak, we are down with 59 confirmed cases of corona virus, but the good thing is that we also have four (4) persons who are recovering from our treatment centers and will soon be discharged; this is also good news", added.Doctor Fallah continued that death toll in the country still stands at five (5) with Nimba County recording one (1) and Montserrado County four (4).

However, he reported that a lady is currently on the run, suspected of contracting the virus but has refused to be quarantined, and that she could put more citizens at risk, "because you can't tell who all may come in contact with her."

He said each time health authorities place a call to the lady in question, she would switch off her phone, noting that the lady's action has prompted NPHIL to inform the Ministry of Justice to pursue her whereabouts.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus prompted President George Manneh Weah to institute additional restrictive measures, including declaration of a 21-day State of Emergency that is renewable and lockdown of all 15 counties for 14 days, among other precautionary actions.

The President's action is in accordance with Articles 85, 86, 87 and 88, respectively of the Constitution of Liberia, and following due consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, as required by law.