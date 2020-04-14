Liberia: Agriculture Boss Cancels Bid

14 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

The Minister of Agriculture, Jeanine M. Cooper, has, with immediate effect, cancelled a bidding process for heavy-duty tractors and other agricultural equipment in order to rationalize spending of donor funds.

The Minister had requested a new bid that includes an expanded list of equipment better suited to Liberia's climate and topography; more aligned to farmers' needs and for smaller farm sizes and are rationalized with agricultural assets already on ground.

"We need to have a more rational use of available resources, especially as we enter a State of Emergency for the COVID-19. We can't afford to spend money buying equipment that will not be used", Minister Cooper asserted in a press release.

The heavy-duty tractors and other agricultural equipment were to be purchased through a multi donor-funded project under the Ministry of Agriculture dubbed, Smallholder Agricultural Productivity Enhancement & Commercialization or SAPEC.

The SAPEC Project comes to an end this June after it started in 2013.

Its objectives are to enhance incomes of small holder farmers, particularly women and rural youth and intensify land under cassava, rice and vegetable production and improve land husbandry.

"Our farmers need equipment and tools suited for Liberia; for our farms and crops. Light tractors and skid steers that can facilitate de-stumping and land preparation on farm sizes that are as small as one (1) hectare."

The Minister noted that instead of three 16-ton trucks, that will have limited functionality, government should be looking at 3- to 6-ton trucks that are more agile and appropriate for off-road conditions, as farmers need help with post-harvest machinery, and to be able to use modern drying techniques that will reduce losses after harvest.

The cancelled bid contained 17 pieces of equipment, parts and accessories. But for the re-tendering, Minister Cooper said, the bid has been expanded to 40 types of equipment that will more directly benefit rice producers, cassava processors and vegetable farmers.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.