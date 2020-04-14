Namibia: Seven Illegal Immigrants Arrested At Outjo

Seven illegal immigrants were arrested at Outjo on Sunday in a joint operation between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration and the Namibian Police.

According to the spokesperson of the Otjozunjupa police, Maureen Mbeha, the operation, conducted by members of the police and immigration officials, resulted in seven illegal immigrants, five men and two women, from Zimbabwe being arrested without the necessary immigration permits or documentation.

Those arrested ranged between the ages of 19 and 52 years of age. "They are expected to appear in the Outjo court during this week," Mbeha told The Namibian.

Ministry of home affairs spokesperson Sackey Kadhikwa said some of the immigrants were in possession of expired documentation, while others were unable to provide any documentation at all. "The ministry extended the dates for those with expired documentation to extend [their stay] for free until 17 April due to COVID-19," Kadhikwa told The Namibian yesterday.

According to a report that was tabled before parliament last year, between 2015 and 2018 at least 510 illegal immigrants, mostly from Zimbabwe, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, were arrested, while only 103 were deported to their respective countries.

According to one Zimbabwean publication, a high number of Zimbabwean immigrants are reported to be seeking urgent travel documents to flee the burgeoning economic crisis in the sub-Saharan country, which is facing mounting power cuts, fuel and water shortages and a steady increase in the prices of basic commodities as inflation soars.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled their native country since 2001 to escape political and economic turmoil under former president Robert Mugabe's rule. Some of the Zimbabwean nationals who have made their way into Namibia eke out a living as streets vendors selling brooms, shoes and clothes, amongst other things, while still others offer their technical expertise to a country which faces some skills shortages in the workforce.