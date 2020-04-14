Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Upgrade for Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital

13 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

The inter-ministerial-taskforce on Covid-19 has been tasked to expeditiously spruce up Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital to accommodate Covid-19 related cases.

The infectious hospital has a capacity to accommodate 160 Covid-19 related patients.

Briefing the media soon after assessing the state of prepared of handing Covid-19 cases at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare today, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said the hospital is a good place for Covid-19 related cases, but it requires attention.

"It is bigger, even bigger than Wilkins Hospital, but it needs a lot of attention. They are only using the ground floor now, but they will also want to use the first and second floor, which are quite intact beds are there and everything is there," he said.

He called for the need to renovate elevators and drill two more boreholes to accommodate Covid-19 related cases.

"The elevators which should be taking patients to the beds it's not functional. We need to attend to that. We also need to spruce up the whole area as it is, both the beds, the walls and the floors. Once that is done then everything is ok. We will be more comfortable. We will even take more Covid-19 patients here, than Wilkins Hospital," said VP Mohadi.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.