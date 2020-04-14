Mozambique: Chimoio Mayor Takes 50 Per Cent Voluntary Pay Cut

13 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Senior figures in the municipal council in the central Mozambican city of Chimoio, including the mayor, Joao Ferreira, are taking a 50 per cent voluntary pay cut in order to support the country's response to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Ferreira, two of his advisers and eight city councillors, have agreed to the 50 per cent pay cut over the next three months, in order to provide funds for the municipality to acquire hygiene products and other goods necessary for fighting the pandemic.

Ferreira told AIM that, with these contributions from the Council leadership, the municipality will be able to strengthen its capacity to resist the coronavirus.

"We began preventive activities as soon as the state of emergency was announced (on 1 April)", the mayor said. "We are counting on support from our partners, but that is not enough. It's important that we take our own initiatives. So we decided to deduct 50 per cent from our wages for this cause. We don't want this disease in our city".

Ferreira stressed that this contribution is not compulsory. "Members of the municipal leadership are contributing", he said, "but any member of the municipal staff who wants, can also give a contribution. We are open to receiving any kind of support".

Among the preventive activities undertaken by the Chimoio Council is ensuring the overall cleanliness of the city, including its outer suburbs, disinfecting the Council's vehicles, and providing soap and water for travellers to wash their hands at all entry points to the city.

The Council is also promoting social distancing and the use of face masks as measures to halt the spread of the virus.

