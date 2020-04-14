Namibian Conservation Hero Dies

Namibian conservation hero and environmentalist Garth Owen-Smith has died.

A statement issued yesterday by Owen-Smith's co-founding organisation, the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation, said he died early Saturday morning.

"In the early hours of this morning (11.04.2020), IRDNC's co-founder, Garth Owen-Smith, passed away with his partner Margie Jacobsohn by his side," it said.

Owen-Smith received several conservation awards including the Goldman Environmental Prize in 1993 followed by the Global 500 Roll of Honour in 1994.

He also received a Prince William Lifetime conservation award in 2015.

He co-founded the IRNDC, which sees sustainable conservation through collective action and collaboration across Namibian communities.

"Garth dedicated his life to doing conservation in a way that respects and honours the rights of the people who live with wildlife. He made immense personal sacrifices to follow his ideals and held fast to his dream that wildlife would thrive and benefit Namibia's people," it continued.

IRNDC noted his tireless efforts alongside other Namibian conservationists in other parts of Namibia.

"Thanks to his tireless efforts, along with other Namibian conservation heroes, the people of his beloved Kunene and Zambezi Regions, and elsewhere in Namibia, have made immense conservation gains and secured rights that would have been considered impossible some decades ago," the conservation organisation remembers.

The environment ministry also broke the news on Facebook yesterday.

"The ministry joins the rest of the country, the continent and possibly the world in celebrating the life of an iconic figure in conservation, Garth Owen-Smith, who sadly passed on this morning," the ministry said.

"He is respected and honoured for pioneering Namibia's Community Based Natural Resouces Management Program, which is hailed internationally for its contribution to wildlife recoveries in communal areas, and secondly for its ability to empower rural communities to alleviate poverty," the ministry added.

Garth leaves behind his partner Margie Jacobsohn, his sons Tuareg and Kyle and one grandson.