Botswana: President Masisi to Release 113 Prisoners

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has identified 113 prisoners to be released soon over COVID-19 fears.

Speaking during a press briefing on April 12, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi said this was done so to control congestion in prisons around the country.

However, Mr Mmusi explained that the 113 prisoners would be quarantined first before they could be allowed to mix with the general public.

He also explained that all security personnel on duty were accommodated at schools to avoid getting in contact with their family members when they knockoff so as to minimise the risk of coronavirus spread.

Mr Mmusi said the public's safety was the responsibility of all, urging people to stay at home and take precautionary measures of washing their hands, among others.

He noted that people should also limit movement in the streets in search of permits and visiting family or friends.

Source : BOPA