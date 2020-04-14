Botswana: President Masisi to Release 113 Prisoners

12 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has identified 113 prisoners to be released soon over COVID-19 fears.

Speaking during a press briefing on April 12, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Kagiso Mmusi said this was done so to control congestion in prisons around the country.

However, Mr Mmusi explained that the 113 prisoners would be quarantined first before they could be allowed to mix with the general public.

He also explained that all security personnel on duty were accommodated at schools to avoid getting in contact with their family members when they knockoff so as to minimise the risk of coronavirus spread.

Mr Mmusi said the public's safety was the responsibility of all, urging people to stay at home and take precautionary measures of washing their hands, among others.

He noted that people should also limit movement in the streets in search of permits and visiting family or friends.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

