Malawi: MEC Commissioner Urges People in Chikwawa to Register, Vote in Rerun

12 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elija Phompho

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Yahaya M'madi has called on people in Chikwawa to register during the voter registration exercise currently underway in the district.

M'madi encouraged people to register and vote in the fresh presidential polls.

On Saturday, M'madi addressed a group of Senior Group Village headmen (GVH) under Traditional Authority (TA) Maseya in Chikwawa where he encouraged them to be in the forefront mobilising their subjects to make sure they register and vote in the fresh presidential polls.

Commissioner Mmadi said: "It is important for people who did not register and vote during the 2019 tripartite elections to do so this time around."

During the meeting, Mmadi also encouraged chiefs to warn their subjects against selling their national identity cards saying doing that is tantamount to selling their birthright of choosing a leader of their choice.

Voter registration is being done in Chikwawa, Nsanje, Blantyre, Ntcheu, Dedza, Salima, Karonga and Chitipa in the first phase and is expected to conclude on 17th April.

Last week, the special Cabinet committee on coronavirus suggested that the exercise should be suspended.

MEC also filed an application at the court asking for the suspension of electoral activities due to the pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.