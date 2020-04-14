South Africa: COVID-19 - Chinese Consul General Denies That Africans Were Mistreated in China

14 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Chinese Consul General to South Africa Tang Zhongdong has denied allegations that Africans in China were mistreated.

Tang was speaking at a handover ceremony with Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Tuesday where 30 000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE) were donated.

He made the comments in response to widespread media coverage of Africans in China who claimed they were subjected to forced Covid-19 testing, random isolation and evictions.

While China said it mostly curbed Covid-19 infections, a cluster of cases linked to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou allegedly sparked discrimination.

The US also accused China of xenophobia due the alleged treatment of Africans.

However, Tang said: "There is no discrimination. In China, we treat all the foreigners equally. There is no differential treatment.

"Chinese people always see the African people and African countries as brothers and friends," Tang said.

He added that China would continue to work with South Africa to fight Covid-19.

Masuku said South Africans who were recently repatriated from China did not report any mistreatment.

Parts of China, such as Wuhan, have eased lockdown restrictions.

Masuku said South Africa should learn from this: "We need to learn from countries like China on how the measures should be enforced and how the measures should be respected by the citizens."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

