South Africa: Amid the Devastation Wrought by COVID-19 Lies a Glimmer of Hope for the Planet

14 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By George Swingler

The pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to open ourselves to the possibility of personal transformation as a step towards creating values which are focused more on the planet and humankind in general.

The coronavirus pandemic is a devastating global disaster and a defining moment for our species. We don't know where it will end and our hearts ache at the unimaginable, and growing, scale of the suffering, especially among poor communities. We might have foreseen it, though.

Scientists had been warning us that global epidemics like swine flu, MERS, Zika and Ebola (in the last decade) would continue to happen more often and more seriously, and that it would be a matter of time before a virus mutated into something particularly well suited to a human pandemic.

This is a wake-up call like no other - one that has caught our attention in a way that the climate crisis has never succeeded in doing. It has also starkly exposed the malign roots that it shares with the climate emergency; our unsustainable and unjust economic system based on untrammelled industrialisation and an insane obsession with GDP growth in the face of finite planetary resources.

To ram that point home,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Namibia Lockdown Extended, Restrictions Applied Nationwide

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.