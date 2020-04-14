South Africa: Amid the Devastation Wrought by COVID-19 Lies a Glimmer of Hope for the Planet

analysis

The pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to open ourselves to the possibility of personal transformation as a step towards creating values which are focused more on the planet and humankind in general.

The coronavirus pandemic is a devastating global disaster and a defining moment for our species. We don't know where it will end and our hearts ache at the unimaginable, and growing, scale of the suffering, especially among poor communities. We might have foreseen it, though.

Scientists had been warning us that global epidemics like swine flu, MERS, Zika and Ebola (in the last decade) would continue to happen more often and more seriously, and that it would be a matter of time before a virus mutated into something particularly well suited to a human pandemic.

This is a wake-up call like no other - one that has caught our attention in a way that the climate crisis has never succeeded in doing. It has also starkly exposed the malign roots that it shares with the climate emergency; our unsustainable and unjust economic system based on untrammelled industrialisation and an insane obsession with GDP growth in the face of finite planetary resources.

To ram that point home,...