South Africa: Premier Mabuyane Asked to Intervene As Eastern Cape Villages Remain Without Water

As the third week of lockdown kicked in, with none of the promised water tanks arriving, communities from several Eastern Cape villages wrote to the premier of the province, begging for his intervention. Pictures of trucks apparently bringing thousands of tanks into the province were widely shared on social media, but they are not reaching the villages.

Several Eastern Cape community leaders have asked Premier Oscar Mabuyane to intervene after promised water tanks failed to arrive. They were meant to be part of the government's interventions to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

In March 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of coronavirus infections in the country a national disaster. He ordered a lockdown on 27 March that was due to end on 16 April, but last week he extended the period to 30 April.

Now, more than two weeks into lockdown, desperate communities are still struggling to access water. Over 30 organisations have written to the premier asking for his help.

"We write this letter as Eastern Cape Civil Society Coalition (consisting of over 30 provincial social movements of mostly the poor). The aim of this letter is to register our presence and to make you aware...