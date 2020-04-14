Burundi Records First Coronavirus Death

14 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses Havyarimana

Burundi on Monday reported its first coronavirus fatality in the country, the health ministry said.

"A person who tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised in intensive care at Kira Hospital died following complications related to other associated pathologies," said Jean Bosco Girukwishaka, the Health ministry's spokesperson.

The patient is believed to have been residing in Bwiza, a neighbourhood in Bujumbura.

"Doctors came and tested all his family members and we just recorded our names in a book," said one of the neighbours, who preferred anonymity.

Burundi has five confirmed Covid-19 patients since it reported its first case on March 31.

Though the government has stepped up measures including the suspension of flights, screening and quarantining of travellers, it has not banned public gatherings or imposed other movement restrictions.

The government has however urged citizens to wash their hands, refrain from hugs and handshakes, and has provided a hotline for reporting of any suspected case.

The Covid-19 disease, which was first reported in Wuhan, China in December, has killed at least 119,779 people worldwide with at least 1,929,518 infections.

Some 453,018 people have recovered globally, according to Worldometer's count on Tuesday.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.