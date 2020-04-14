Nigeria: Lockdown - Nigerians Must Take Responsibility in Fight Against COVID-19, Expert Urges

14 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

Mr Tunji Olarinde, a public health expert, has urged Nigerians to take responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 by complying with all government and health directives during the lockdown.

Olarinde made the call in an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Gombe.

He noted that government alone could not fight the pandemic without the collaboration of stakeholders.

Olarinde said that except the COVID-19 pandemic was treated as a collective fight, there would be minimal success in curtailing the disease, adding, "everyone's effort is needed. We need to join hands."

According to him, to flatten the novel coronavirus curve in Nigeria, "it's a responsibility that lies in our hands and Nigerians must rise to the occasion by adapting to the new lifestyle in the interest of everyone.

"There are roles Nigerians must play to fight the virus. First, keep to all the directives of government and health ministry.

"We must regularly wash our hands with antiseptic soaps under running water while maintaining social distancing.

"Also, we have to help out in disseminating credible information to keep others informed. Fake news about the virus must be jettisoned as it could create panic," he said.

Olarinde decried the level of non-compliance with the lockdown order by some Nigerians, which according to him, is a threat to the achievements made so far to contain the virus.

He noted that "staying alive is more important than anything.

"Let's obey the government now so we can stay alive to have a better tomorrow. With our obedience, the efforts of government and health authorities will pay off and the pandemic shall soon be over."

While commending the collaborative efforts of relevant agencies in attempts to contain the virus, Olarinde called on government and well-meaning Nigerians to support the vulnerable to ameliorate the effect of the stay-at-home order

