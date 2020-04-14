Namibia: NFA to Meet Sport Ministry

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) will meet the ministry of youth and sport in Windhoek on Thursday to pave the way for a mutual working relationship while they are working on how to deal with the three cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

NFA president Ranga Haikali on Easter Sunday revealed the football controlling body was invited by the newly appointed minister of youth and sport, Agnes Tjongarero, and her deputy, Emma Kantema-Gaomas, for a consultative meeting.

"We are pleased to share that both the minister and deputy are not new to sport and football in particular. Through the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) we will continue to work with all our stakeholders for the development of our beloved sport, football," Haikali said.

In line with the measures taken to combat Covid-19, Haikali indicated the NFA will be represented by members of their executive committee in Windhoek.

"We have to abide by it and that is why we can only go with the Executive Committee members, who are in Khomas at the moment. We are losing a lot of time to this pandemic, but we need to recognise its effects and act responsibly and do what is possible given the circumstances. We further commend the gesture of the ministry and urge you all to support the efforts of the minister in this regard," Haikali said.

Haikali provided an update on the legal matters before the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The three cases are: CAS 2020/A/6769 - Frans Vatileni Mbidi vs NC/NFA: Mr. Frans V. Mbidi is seeking relief with regard to the electoral vetting process for the NFA Election process; CAS 2020/A/6773 - Mpasi Haingura/Patrick Kauta vs NC/NFA and Ranga Haikali with regard to electoral vetting for the NFA election process; and CAS 2020/A/6866 - NPL vs NFA about their suspension by the NFA.

"What we can share at the moment is that after the above three cases were registered with CAS, and the NFA with the assistance and advice of Fifa, they have now agreed to appoint a legal counsel with offices in Lausanne, Switzerland. We are finalising a few matters such as power of attorney and notification of the CAS secretariat.

"These three cases are going to be very costly. Please bear with us and we are going to try to keep you abreast of this highly technical process. We have endured High Court and Supreme Court cases in Namibia, and we are now awaiting the process of the awarding of costs in both those cases. The justice systems or legal processes are very long and costly processes, but we are positive, and the integrity of these processes are solid," Haikali said.

"What we ought to focus on is to unite and play football. We have the talent, resources and the future generations to pass a legacy onto. We hope to overcome all the challenges and move forward," he said. - nfa.org.na