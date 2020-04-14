South Africa: With Every Day, Legitimacy of the Lockdown Withstands Ever-Greater Pressure

analysis

It may be almost impossible to extend the lockdown past the current scheduled period because the pressure rising against it will be too great.

The decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council to extend the lockdown by a further two weeks couldn't have been an easy one.

Unfortunately, there are likely to be people, both within the government and outside, who are going to urge further extensions, simply because the number of cases of Covid-19 in South Africa is bound to continue to rise. While there will be many factors to consider before making such a decision, in the end the deciding issue could boil down to legitimacy. Do people - voters, citizens, everyone living within our borders - believe the lockdown is merited, and are they thus complying with it? If they don't, the entire process will be rendered pointless.

There is plenty of evidence that the lockdown is, generally speaking, being adhered to in some forms. Data from Google shows that trips to retail and recreation centres are down dramatically, radio traffic bulletins are an exercise in inspired creativity, children are at home and not at school.

Many will not be going to work...