South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Welcomes Food Donations During COVID-19 Lockdown

11 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro says the spirit of patriotism demonstrated by the Mahikeng COVID-19 Support Group that today presented a donation of 340 food parcels to the North West Provincial Government, should serve as an example to be emulated by all of us, saying it is through efforts like these that COVID-19 can be conquered.

Premier Mokgoro who was joined by Members of the Provincial Command Council in receiving the donated food parcels, said donations such as these will go a long way in sustaining the provincial government's efforts to provide food and other basic needs to the less privileged during this greatest time of need.

The coordinator of the Mahikeng COVID-19 Support Group, Moatlhodi Dilotsotlhe, said the group decided to raise funds and buy food for the destitute families in Mahikeng, this as a contribution towards helping those that are unable to put food on the table because of the lockdown.

"We are targeting the less privileged across the 35 wards of Mahikeng Local Municipality, and wish to present this as our first phase of this noble cause. We also share the call made by the provincial government for others to join hands and make a meaningful difference in others' lives, because we believe that many hands make the load lighter", Dilotsotlhe said.

The MEC for Social Development, Boitumelo Moiloa, said her department will in working together with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) office in Mahikeng, use the database of the already profiled needy families and those that have been affected as a result of the lockdown, to distribute the donated food.

Modisaotsile Ratomagano, one of the food parcels beneficiaries from Montshiwa in Mahikeng, said he is deeply moved by the group's kind gesture, saying the food parcels will make a huge difference for families who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The ceremony to receive the donated food parcels was held at the North West Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Mahikeng.

