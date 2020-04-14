South Africa: COVID-19 Is Stretching Government's Economic Policymaking Capacity to the Limit

opinion

Confronted by the Covid-19 pandemic, our politicians are out of economic ideas. The people who presided over a decade of economic stagnation and decline are largely the same people running the country today. They have no idea how to turn things around.

I am concerned about our policymakers' grasp of the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, as well as their ability to respond to it.

In addition to limiting the spread of infections, the focus of policymakers globally has been to limit a sharp rise in unemployment due to lockdown conditions, avert economic ripple effects and keep citizens afloat when many are unable to earn an income due to factors far beyond their control.

How is our government faring on these fronts?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has earned widespread praise for his leadership during the crisis. He has struck a good balance between persuading the public of the necessity of a lockdown and maintaining its legitimacy, and convincing us that an appropriate public health response is underway.

I am, however, worried about the quality of information from the government on the economic impact of the pandemic and policy responses to mitigate it.

Analysts in the United States worry...