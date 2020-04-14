South Africa: A Personal Mission to Help Those in the Frontline of the Battle Against COVID-19

13 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sven Ten Bokkel Huinink

People from all walks of life are rallying around the desperate effort to help stop the spread of the pandemic and protect the lives of those most at risk.

On the evening of 28 March, I got a call from an old friend, Dave Gouws. His tone was urgent. "Sven, we need to help save doctors and nurses. I've just read how many were lost in Italy."

One of the ways he thought we could do this was by producing and distributing face shields. He had seen a design from New York University that was effective and simple to make.

By the following day, I had figured out what materials I needed and started searching for suppliers. I asked, through social media, where I could source plastic sheeting, elastic bands, a laser cutter and a volunteer.

Sven ten Bokkel Huinink wearing one of the face shields he designed and had manufactured. (Photo supplied)

A couple of days later I found a company who had the plastic - the stuff soda bottles are made of - and 100% recyclable. I began harassing Mpact's managing director Wessel Oelofse. "Hey Wessel, can I buy some PET (polyethylene terephthalate) from you? Hey Wessel, when...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

