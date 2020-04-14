Kenya: Grave Offence - Bizarre Night Burial Without Coffin Sparks Outrage

Should there be dignity in death? Put differently, do the dead have any right to dignity?

This is the question on the lips of many Kenyans after watching a spine-chilling viral video of the burial of the eighth victim of Covid-19 in the country on Sunday night.

Death came so fast for the 59-year-old Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee who died at a local hospital in his Ukwala home in Siaya County on Friday, within exactly four days of arriving with his family from Mombasa.

Everything appears to have happened so fast for James Onyango's family.

He arrived home on April 7, soon started coughing and was taken to a local private health facility on April 10, where he died a few hours later.

The next day samples were taken from his body to Kemri Kisumu centre for Covid-19 testing and turned positive.

What would follow is what has left a section of Kenyans puzzled.

Instructions were immediately given on Sunday that the body be disposed of that night, wrapped in a body bag.

In the video that now continues to draw outrage, a white pickup is seen arriving at the home in the dead of night with three men donning white hazmat suits complete with other protective gear seated at the back.

Mr Onyango's body is seen draped in a body bag.

The pick-up is then reversed next to an already dug grave at what appears to be the family's graveside.

The men, understood to be medics, then alight and offload the remains, which they dump, or to be more specific, toss it into the shallow grave as grief-stricken cries and wails of women and men rent what must have been a chilling night for Ukwala locals.

A wailing woman overcome with emotion is heard asking "what is that you are throwing like that" in Luo.

The burial was hurriedly done and was over within less than an hour.

Nation has established that the county emergency response team would immediately thereafter gather the entire family and neighbours who had come into close contact with the deceased. They are now quarantined at Siaya Kenya Medical Training College, where they are expected to be for the next 14days, a government procedure being applied on suspected cases.

While all precautions must be taken in ensuring no one is exposed in case there is a death, what appears to be bothering Kenyans who watched the video is the treatment that the body was accorded, and whether this is how the rest of the Covid-19 deaths have been treated, or will be treated.

A quick comparison, for instance, has been made to the Kenya Airways pilot and another KPA employee, who were both given decent send-offs while observing government guidelines on handling of Covid victim's bodies.

While the medics may have been in a rush to beat the government requirement to bury any Covid death within 24hours, shocked Kenyans struggling to come to terms with the Siaya burial are wondering whether the local county government Covid-19 response team did not have time to buy at least a coffin.

There are also questions on whether the grave was too shallow, and whether this presents a health concern.

While the sudden death has certainly shocked his family, it is perhaps the manner of burial that may forever haunt them.

On Monday, the family was still trying to come to terms with their kin's undignified burial at 2am on Sunday.

"We had plans to accord my brother a befitting send-off. We even don't have a burial permit and are unsure of what killed my brother," Mr Onyango's sister Joan Ajwang' said.

She wondered why a senior government officer could be buried in such an "inhumane manner."

Mr Onyango's son Brian Oyugi said: "My father didn't deserve such a burial as a senior and respected member of the society."

The victim's brother identified as Zack Onyango in an interview with a local radio station accused the State of burying his kin "like a dog."

He also alleged that the family was denied the opportunity to accord the deceased a decent send-off.

He claims that State apparatus led by the area assistant chief pushed the family into being part of a hurried interment.

"Our plea to have them allow us to bury him in a coffin were roundly rejected. We had made a down payment for a coffin, which was being made at Ukwala town, but they came with express orders on Saturday night that the whole ceremony was to be done immediately," he is recorded as saying.

The team that conducted the burial is now under fire after it emerged that the Ministry of Health rules on burying of Covid-19 victims may have been breached.

According to MoH regulations for disposal of Covid-19 victims, before commencement of handling of the remains, the family must be fully informed about the dignified burial process and their religious and personal rights to show respect for the deceased.

The burial also took place between 1am and 2am in the presence of a handful of people, including security and county health officials.

However, this is in contravention of gazetted rules under the Public Health Act that stipulate funerals must only happen during the day.

"The burial or cremation ceremony may only take place between 0900 hours - 1500 hours," Section 8 (1) (b) of the Public Health rules on Covid-19 says.

The guideline also goes ahead to state that the body bag should be placed in a coffin where culturally appropriate and that there should be a communicator that should go with the health officials to talk with the family.

The guidelines also recognise that cultural and religious beliefs should be respected.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor agrees that the actions of interment of the late Mr Onyango did not conform with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

"I don't think it is what we meant when we came up with the guidelines, which include burying the body within 24-48 hours and taking care of cultural and religious observations," Dr Oduor said in an interview with a local TV station.

"We were clear that the body should have two body bags, with the external one decontaminated and put in a coffin and family involved as much as possible," he said.

Local leaders including Siaya Senator and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi condemned the burial and called for investigations.

Mr Orengo said Mr Onyango's burial was "crude and macabre."

"We respect the dead and that is why we have graves, tombs, crypts, mausoleums and pyramids. Veneration of the dead is based on love, respect and dignity for the deceased," Mr Orengo said.

But some Luo elders think otherwise.

Executive director of the Luo council of elders, Mzee Owino Nyady, noted that even in the olden days, members of the community would be buried depending on the circumstances surrounding their death.

"The move to quickly bury the deceased at night was in order given the circumstances surrounding his death," he said, adding that culture was not static and would evolve depending on circumstances.

The Cornel Rasanga-led Siaya County government earlier defended the burial but later moved to distance itself from certain aspects of it.

Mr Rasanga then swiftly appointed a five-member committee to probe the hurried interment.

Reported by Carolyne Wafula, Verah Okeyo, Dickens Wasonga, and Justus Ochieng