Kenya: No Kenyan in China Has Died From Coronavirus - MFA

14 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday said no Kenyan had died from coronavirus in China, reiterating the safety of an estimated 3,000 Kenyans living in the Asian nation.

Two Kenyans however have been admitted to Intensive Care Unit in Sweden and Germany after contracting the virus.

Foreign Affairs Principle Secretary Amb Kamau Macharia said during a news conference in Nairobi foreign missions are supporting Kenyans in diaspora amid lockdowns that have affected thousands in most foreign cities.

Macharia said missions have opened communication channels to aid any distracted Kenya citizens while ensuring pressing issues are addressed expeditiously.

The PS added diplomats based in Nairobi were coordinating response in countries such as Poland where Kenya does not have a diplomatic station.

