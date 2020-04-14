Kenyan Embassy Official Dies in the U.S.

Kenya's Consulate-General in Los Angeles, US has been plunged into sorrow following the death of Administrative Attaché Ruth Ogonda.

In a communication signed by Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the demise of Ms Ogonda, which occurred at the Olympia Medical Centre in California on Friday April 10, 2020.

The Ministry said she fell sick and was rushed to the facility.

"Ms Ogonda was suddenly taken ill at her residence on the morning of April 10, 2020, after which consulate staff called in paramedics who rushed her to Olympia Medical Centre where she was admitted."

According to the PS, the Ministry would issue another statement on the cause of her death once the hospital had carried out a post-mortem.

"The Olympia Medical Centre Hospital in Los Angeles has scheduled an autopsy this week to establish the actual cause of death. The Ministry will issue another statement after receiving the autopsy or coroner's report from the hospital," said the PS.

He described the late Ruth as a seasoned and effective employee who worked well with colleagues in delivering the Ministry's mandate.

Prior to her tour of duty in the US, Ms Ogonda was serving in the Amercicas division at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

She was transferred to the US in 2015.

The PS described her death as a setback to consulate operations in the US, but stressed that the Ministry was still determined to continue serving Kenyans in the country.

"The ministry is deeply saddened by this sudden loss, but resolves, even at this challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, to continue working for the people of Kenya in all its missions abroad."

He assured staff working in all the country's foreign missions that the government had put in place measures to protect them from any challenges arising from the pandemic.

"The Ministry is in close contact with the next of kin, as well as consulate staff in Los Angeles, in order to better manage as well as to cushion the immediate family of the deceased officer," said the statement.