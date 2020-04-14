Kenya: Relief for Motorists as Petrol, Diesel Prices Fall in April/May Review

14 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The cost of super petrol is set to decrease this month to retail Sh92.87 per litre in Nairobi from mid-night on Tuesday, April 14, to May 14.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority revised the cost of Super Petrol downwards by Sh18 per litre while Diesel and Kerosene will reduce by Sh4.09 per litre and Sh18.18 per litre respectively.

The regulator has attributed the prices to reduced average landed costs of imported super petrol, diesel and kerosene.

In Nairobi Diesel will now retail at Sh97.56 with Kerosene set to retail at Sh77.28.

Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh90.40, Sh95.09, and Sh74.82 respectively in the coast region.

In Kisumu, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will sell at Sh93.67, Sh98.49, and Sh78.27.

