Malawi: NGO Donates Soap to Health Centres

Mulanje — A local non-governmental organization (NGO), One Acre Fund has donated over 430 cartons of U-fresh tablet soap translating into 12,960 bars to health facilities in Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Zomba and Mulanje districts as one way of complementing government efforts in controlling the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Speaking on Saturday after handing over 106 cartons to Mulanje District Hospital Office, Mulanje Local Government Assistant for One Acre Fund, Frank Mkwaila said despite being an organization that provides agricultural services, they decided to intervene, noting that the pandemic affects everyone including farmers.

"It was our responsibility to make sure that farmers are healthy and have the needed farm inputs to cultivate and produce enough for the country. This is why we have made this donation that will be distributed in all health centres so that farmers can be protected in their respective homes.

"We feel that this was a time to come together and support government in fighting the spread of Coronavirus," he added.

Mkwaila said the organization has distributed tablets of soap to all smallholder farmers they work with and reached them with Covid-19 prevention messages.

"We have distributed more than 26,000 bars of soap and Coronavirus information flyers to our farmers and trained them on Covid-19 best hygiene practices to prevent transmission with help from the Ministry of Health," he said.

Mulanje District Council Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Alinafe Kalanga said the district was grateful for the donations.

"There has been a very positive response from NGOs starting from the day we called upon stakeholders to come forth with support. We are grateful to One Acre Fund and all other organizations for responding positively," the DHSS said.

Kalanga advised partners in the health sector to contact the district health office before making donations, saying they have set out Covid-19 plans which need to be followed for an effective response.