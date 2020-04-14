South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Sends Condolences to Koelsoem Kamalie's Friends, Family and Loved Ones

12 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Koelsoem Kamalie, one of Bonteheuwel's shining stars as she became well-known for her culinary skills, not only in Cape Town but the world over.

Minister Anroux Marais said, "We have lost an iconic storyteller. Not only was Aunty Koelsoem an exceptional cook, but her love for her community and extraordinary lived realities were shared through the stories she told while taking you through a unique culinary experience. I remember Aunty Koelsoem captivating all in attendance at our Oral History Initiative in Bonteheuwel a few years back, as she walked us through chapters of her life while jovially cooking up a storm with her ever-flanking partner Taanie Florence Schrikker. Her presence, traditional nature and compassionate drive will surely be missed in the Western Cape, particularly in the streets of Bonteheuwel."

We express our heartfelt condolences to the Kamalie family, friends, loved ones and all Aunty Koelsoem has meaningfully inspired. May her legacy continue to live on through the aspirations of the younger generation she has motivated through her traditional cooking teachings and a life lived in service of others.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.