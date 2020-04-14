South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Sends Condolences to Koelsoem Kamalie's Friends, Family and Loved Ones

press release

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Koelsoem Kamalie, one of Bonteheuwel's shining stars as she became well-known for her culinary skills, not only in Cape Town but the world over.

Minister Anroux Marais said, "We have lost an iconic storyteller. Not only was Aunty Koelsoem an exceptional cook, but her love for her community and extraordinary lived realities were shared through the stories she told while taking you through a unique culinary experience. I remember Aunty Koelsoem captivating all in attendance at our Oral History Initiative in Bonteheuwel a few years back, as she walked us through chapters of her life while jovially cooking up a storm with her ever-flanking partner Taanie Florence Schrikker. Her presence, traditional nature and compassionate drive will surely be missed in the Western Cape, particularly in the streets of Bonteheuwel."

We express our heartfelt condolences to the Kamalie family, friends, loved ones and all Aunty Koelsoem has meaningfully inspired. May her legacy continue to live on through the aspirations of the younger generation she has motivated through her traditional cooking teachings and a life lived in service of others.