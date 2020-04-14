South Africa: UIF Blow for Unpaid SA Express Staff

analysis

The Department of Public Enterprises has, on behalf of SA Express, applied to the UIF for financial assistance to pay March salaries to employees. However, UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping said SA Express would not qualify for assistance under a special UIF Covid-19 scheme.

As employees of bankrupt SA Express enter the fourth week of not being paid their March salaries, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has poured cold water on the state-owned airline's plan of seeking financial assistance from the fund.

SA Express, whose flight routes typically serve smaller cities in SA and neighbouring African countries, has not paid most of its 691 employees their salaries since 25 March because it has run out of cash. SA Express is in business rescue, but its rescue practitioners want to liquidate the airline because it has no reasonable prospects of being restructured.

The Department of Public Enterprises (the sole shareholder of SA Express) has, on behalf of SA Express, applied to the UIF for financial assistance to pay outstanding salaries - becoming the first state-owned entity to do so.

The department has applied for two solutions on an emergency basis: to receive funds from the UIF's normal temporary employee relief scheme (Ters),...