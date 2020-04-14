Somalia: UAE Cargo Plane Carrying Medical Supplies Lands At Mogadishu Airport

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent a cargo plane carrying medical equipment to the Somali federal government.

The plane, which was carrying medical equipment to combat the COVID-19 disease arrived at the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

Officials from Somalia's Ministry of Health and Social Services received the aid.

The medical aid includes 7 tonnes of medicines and kits from the UAE and 20 tonnes from the World Health Organisation for Somalia's federal government.

The UAE recently sent medical equipment to combat Coronavirus to the Somalia regions of Puntland and Somaliland.

The UAE and Somalia have had strained bilateral relations since the beginning of 2018 when Mogadishu seized a plane carrying $10m in cash.

The UAE said the money was meant to pay the salaries of Somali security forces it was training and stopped all its operations in Mogadishu.