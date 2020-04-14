Namibia: Oshana COVID-19 Hospital Needs N$22,4m to Fully Function

A TEMPORARY hospital for coronavirus patients in the Oshana region has been set up at the Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre.

Oshana governor Elia Irimari last Wednesday announced the region is prepared to deal with Covid-19.

Irimari said the region has a task team of seven subcommittees working on strategies to ensure that the hospital is well-equipped.

The hospital can accommodate 200 patients, but has the capacity for 600, and currently has four wards.

Thirty beds have been prepared at the temporary hospital and 70 more would be available at the Valombola Vocational Training Centre.

Irimari said Ongwediva Medipark and Ondangwa Private Hospital have been working closely with government officials to successfully establish the hospital.

He said patients with mild to severe symptoms would be treated at the centre and those needing higher medical care would be transported to the Oshakati State Hospital intensive care unit.

A team of 60 doctors and nurses, from private and government hospitals, is on standby to respond to any possible event.

"There will be a ward for nurses and doctors treating Covid-19 patients," he said.

Irimari asked the public to stop spreading fake news.

Oshana health director Johanna Haimene said the region currently does not have anyone quarantined and no cases have been recorded.

Haimene said businessman Erastus Shapumba has made his house available for use as a call centre to effectively respond to the pandemic.

The call centre would also be used as a testing centre, although they currently do not have any testing equipment. She said potential cases would be sent to Windhoek for testing.

An isolation unit is set up at the centre and can accommodate 10 patients not needing hospitalisation, Haimene said.

The hospital needs 20 ventilators as well as protective gear for healthcare workers at the forefront.

A total of N$22,4 million is required to fully equip the temporary hospital.

