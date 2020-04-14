Sudan: Lockdown in Sudan Capital From Saturday After Third Coronavirus Death and 29 Infected

Khartoum — On Monday, the Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 10 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 29, with three deaths to date. The authorities have decided to impose a total lockdown in Khartoum state, effective from Saturday March 18.

Minister of Health Akram El Tom confirmed in a press statement that 10 new cases have been recorded in Sudan. All except one are in Khartoum. ,One case was recorded in Abu Hamed in River Nile state. El Tom said that a foreigner has died of coronavirus which raises the number of Covid-19 deaths to three.

El Tom appealed to the Sudanese people to follow the instructions and the guidance of the Ministry of Health. "Undermining these instructions and guidance will have consequences. Anyone who feels symptoms must come forward," he said.

El Tom further appealed to the security forces to play their role in protecting health personnel who are on duty.

"Unfortunately, the increasing numbers of positive confirmed cases daily indicates that our country is experiencing an advanced stage regarding pandemic spread. Such a stage requires a concerted effort from both the government and the people to overcome this new global threat," El Tom concluded.

In a statement on Monday, the High Committee for Health Emergencies declared the imposition of a total lockdown for three weeks as of Saturday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Leave of absence

The statement explained that during this lockdown, workers in the public and private sectors in Khartoum state will be given a leave of absence for three weeks, except for sectors related to basic needs such as food.

Sudan's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Faisal Mohamed Saleh announced that during the lockdown businesses such as pharmacies and supermarkets will be allowed to operate.

He explained that in the coming two days, the High Committee for Health Emergencies will announce the time range during which people will be permitted to go out when necessary.

Response plan, initiatives

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said in its latest Situation Report on Thursday that UN partners in the country updated the coronavirus - Covid-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan created to support the government of Sudan and national preparedness for the spread of the coronavirus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Coronavirus Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The plan, which requires $47 million to implement, focuses on public health measures, and covers a three-month period. The plan will be updated on a monthly basis or if the situation changes.

The private sector and organisations in Sudan launched several initiatives to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The Businessmen's Union, telecommunications companies, and the Banking Union have pledged 200 million Sudanese pounds (nearly $2 million) as a first payment to support the government's health plan to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Sudan supplied and installed laptops, devices and two teleconference facilities to ensure that Sudan's key government offices can continue functioning while observing physical distancing.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.