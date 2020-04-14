Sudan: South Kordofan Tribal Tension Escalates As Two Killed, Seven Injured

Habila / Abu Kershola — At least two people were killed, seven others wounded, and five were kidnapped in Habila and Abu Kershola in South Kordofan, in a series of tribal conflicts between Friday and Monday.

Witnesses from Kartala in Habila locality told Radio Dabanga that the incident started when 36 cows were stolen in the Kartala area in Habila locality and Abu Kershola on Friday. A rescue team went after the robbers. In the ensuing clash, two members of the rescue team were killed and five others wounded. Two of the alleged robbers were injured too.

The witnesses explained that matters escalated from an ordinary burglary to a tribal stand-off on Sunday and Monday. As a result, two of the rescue team were taken as prisoners to Abu Kershola and three of the alleged robbers were captured taken to Um Burambita.

Witnesses confirmed that there is growing tension in the area. "Tribal tension continued to fester despite intervention by a military force to separate the two parties."

The witnesses appealed to the government to intervene and address the security situation in the area.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.