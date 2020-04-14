Sudan: Police Officer and Driver Murdered in North Kordofan Robbery

Bara — A police officer and his driver died during an armed robbery in the area of Maliha, five kilometres south of Bara in North Kordofan on Monday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that four armed men in one vehicle intercepted two other vehicles and opened intensive fire on them.

Police officer Mohamed Mustafa and driver Mutawakil El Obeid were killed in the gunfire. Omar Hashim, the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

Witnesses said that after the attack, the gunmen fled in the direction of Um Galji.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the murders.

