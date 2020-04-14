Namibia: Windhoek City Fathers Urge Residents to Report Vandalism of Infrastructure

14 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has urged the communities at grass roots level to participate indecision making on issues that affect them.

In a statement the City said they created a community participation approach that will lead to the self-mobilisation of communities.

"This inclusive involvement approach entails joint analysis, development of action plans and community empowerment to negotiate as equals and strategies for the improvement of their situation and the ability to resolve issues affecting them," they added.

CoW urged all Windhoek residents, especially the communities living in informal settlements, to work together and act with a sense of ownership and pride, to address and stop vandalism of vital infrastructure meant to enhance the lives and promote the health of their residents.

"We ask that all vandalism or destruction of communal water and sanitation infrastructure be immediately reported to City Police or the Namibian Police, and residents can also report any municipal pipe burst and water leaks to our Customer Contact Centre on 061 209 3777" they concluded.

The City Police contact details are as follows, 061 302 302, 061 290 2239, SMS line is 4444 and the email is citypolicepr@windhoekcc.org.na

