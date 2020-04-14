Namibia: Agriculture Ministry Bans Poultry Imports From Hungary, Poland Over Avian Flu

14 April 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Agriculture last week stopped importation of live poultry products from Poland and Hungary following the outbreak of an influenza attacking the birds.

The ministry in a released statement confirmed the ban with immediate effect.

The ministry said this follows communication with the Polish and Hungarian officials who confirmed the outbreak of the avian flu.

"The ban comes after the confirmation of a 21 day window period confirming an out break in those countries," the ministry said in a statement.

