Namibia: Fisheries Begging to Return to Work

The fishing industry should restart work to avoid an economic disaster in one of Namibia's largest income-generating sectors, fisheries minister Albert Kawana said.

Kawana explained this in a letter to health minister Kalumbi Shangula dated 6 April 2020, in which he revealed Namibia's foreign cash reserves are depleting.

The letter was copied to prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and other ministers.

Government directed non-essential services to shut down their operations last month to contain the deadly coronavirus.

The fishing sector is only allowed to carry out vessels and fishing factories maintenance. But the industry is now pleading for more room to operate.

"The towns of Lüderitz, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund (after the closure of the tourism industry) and Henties Bay are now entirely dependent on the fishing industry. Its closure is causing a lot of hardship to our people - especially in those towns," Kawana said.

He added that Namibia's fishing industry employs more than 16 000 people.

In addition, fisheries are classified as food by the World Health Organisation and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Kawana said the fishing industry generates faster foreign currency, which can buy medicine and medical equipment Namibia desperately needs.

"I am also informed that our foreign reserves are depleting fast and, therefore, we need to find a solution as soon as possible," he said.

There are about 117 fishing vessels in the industry, and each vessel costs about N$50 000 a day to keep the engine running, Kawana said.

"Should this situation be allowed to continue, it will spell economic disaster for the country," he said, adding that fisheries trade unions agreed to the resumption of work.

The corruption hit-fishing sector is the third largest contributor to the Namibian economy with around N$4 billion in revenue a year.

Kawana asked Shangula to write him a letter, certifying that freezer vessels can operate while the government is considering wet and onshore operations.

"I am assured by the industry that it is ready and willing to implement additional measures aimed at mitigating the effects of Covid-19," Kawana said.

According to him, countries such as Angola and South Africa have classified fisheries as food and thus qualifies as an essential service.

Efforts to get comment from Kawana were unsuccessful.

He did not respond to SMSes sent to him on Saturday.

He revealed in the letter to Shangula a meeting was scheduled last week to be chaired by prime minister Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

"A final decision could be taken, which could be communicated to the industry," Kawana said.

Shangula declined to comment when approached by The Namibian on Saturday and referred questions to the fisheries minister.

GUTTER

Kawana wrote to Shangula after the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Association wrote him a letter on 27 March, warning that the industry could fall into the gutter.

The confederation followed up with a letter on 2 April, asking the government to revisit its decision to stop fishing activities and only allow vessel and factory maintenance.

"Please note once the fish supply chain from vessels to factories is broken, it will immediately start causing severe damage to our operational capabilities going forward with major effects to the whole industry," the confederation's chairperson, Matti Amukwa, said.

He said "we need to emphasise that it is the wet fish fleet that supplies the raw material to the land-based factories processing the final products for retail and household consumption".

"We cannot ignore our responsibility towards food security within and outside our borders, which is more relevant than ever under the ongoing pandemic," Amukwa said.

He reassured the government that main companies are compliant with the highest standards of hygiene and the preventive control of bacterial and viral presence.

"[Companies] have additionally implemented very strict measures to reduce any risks to our employees and are providing them with all the necessary protection equipment and sanitation available," Amukwa said.

The fisheries ministry had asked the confederation to explain how the fishing industry will ensure there is a maximum of 10 employees on a vessel and at processing plants at any given time.

The ministry also asked if professional services would be available on vessels if COVID-19 is detected while at sea.

The confederation said all crew members will be screened and checked by professional medical services before boarding.

"Once at sea, all fishing vessels in Namibian waters would be operating at all times within 24 hours of navigation time from the nearest port (either Lüderitz and Walvis Bay) where professional services would be available," Amukwa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said all fishing vessels are equipped with first aid kits and medicine to be administered by trained officers, and at least one room is demarcated for medical emergencies and isolation when needed.

Some of the larger vessels have a doctor on board, Amukwa said, adding protocols have been developed for COVID-19.

According to him, this includes "immediate isolation and navigation to the nearest port where patients can be attended to if symptoms are severe, or otherwise the vessel and crew can remain quarantined for the period directed by medical services".

Countries such as Canada recognised fisheries as essential services, but media reports there indicated some were concerned that going ahead would be a recipe for disaster for their families and communities.

Canadian newspaper The Chronicle Herald reported over the weekend their government was sending mixed messages about physical distancing and staying home, while expecting fish harvesters and processors to carry on with business as usual.

The newspaper quoted a fisherman saying: "On a boat ... you're shoulder to shoulder, you're in an environment that's wet and cold and you're standing side by side. Not to mention dozens of people gathered on the wharf where the catch gets weighed, handling the bait and so on."