Namibia: Catering Company Leaves 160 Jobless

Close to 160 workers are unemployed after a catering company, Fedics Food Services Namibia, lost a contract to supply food to state hospitals on 31 March.

Hosea Alweendo, managing director of Fedics, says they have known since February this year they would be losing the contract to another company.

Fedics has been a favourite since 2009 after taking over from Roynam Catering Services.

The company had to create a catering schedule for patients at Windhoek Central Hospital and Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

Alweendo says he hopes the new catering company would take on some of his employees, although they are not obligated to do so.

Jenny Fredericks, an affected employee, has been a chef at Fedics since 2009.

She says employees were promised jobs when the new company took over on 31 March, but this was to no avail.

A list of names of those who would remain employed was read out to them, she says.

"When I heard the last name being called, I held my breath. I was not on the list. Ten years working here," she says.

Another employee, Esme Kasata (39), who is currently pregnant, says: "I can't take it."

She has been working as an administrative officer after starting as a ward attendant in 2009.

Julianna Jagger (45) is eight months pregnant with no source of income.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I had hoped to work at least until the last month of my pregnancy," she said.

When asked about the impact of Covid-19 on the labour sector, Job Muniaro, secretary general of the National Union of Namibian Workers, said the coronavirus caught everyone off guard.

He was speaking at the Covid-19 information centre's discussion of labour.

"We are a nation that is very much destroyed as workers due to this virus.

"When you look back, it has contributed to joblessnesses, and has destroyed the self-employed; those selling on the streets; those people have families to take care of," he said.

Small and medium enterprises have been destroyed, despite government funding, he said.

According to Muniaro, some employers are paying workers who are at home not working, which is not sustainable.

He said 69% of the country's economic activities have come to a standstill.

"Financial institutions and economists must urgently sit and scratch heads to see what measures can be taken to rescue the situation we are in. The economic downfall wont recover after the lockdown is gone. It will take some years. We were already falling before Covid-19 came," said Muniaro.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula did not respond to questions at the time of going to print.