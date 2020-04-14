Namibia: Learnonone Platform Launched

In an effort to support the education of Namibian children, One Africa TV has collaborated with the Eduvision Project to launch #LearnOnOne.

From 14 April, One Africa TV will broadcast #LearnOnOne material, which will include recorded school lessons and other educational programmes, during daytime hours on its channel on DStv 284, GOtv90 and on other streaming platforms like Tv2Africa.com.

The initiative is a non-profit sub-brand of One Africa TV, aimed at providing Namibian children and adults with free access to educational material and extra lessons. The move is to help facilitate the government's recent announcement that schools will remain closed for April while pupils are expected to study at home.

One Africa TV CEO Stefan Hugo, in a statement released last week, said that with the rebranding of the channel in 2018, it has committed to using its platform to better the lives of each and every Namibian.

"The #LearnOnOne platform and the partnership with Eduvision aligns perfectly with this goal. We believe that access to quality education for all Namibian children will change the trajectory of Namibia's future for the better," he added.

A partnership agreement between Edugate Academy's Eduvision Project and One Africa TV was signed on 1 April, for both the supply and broadcast of current Namibian school curriculum content for Grades 10, 11 and 12.

Both organisations also agreed to collaborate to broadcast more lessons for other grades. The broadcast of Grade 12 classes will start from today.

The aim of the Eduvision Project is to teach mathematics, physical science and biology to remote and marginalised schools through e-learning and modern technology with the assistance of qualified, competent and experienced teachers.

Eduvison records Namibian curriculum lessons on an ongoing basis to bridge the gap in education between well-resourced and marginalised schools.

"It has always been our dream and aim that every pupil in Namibia benefits from the type of supplementary teaching that the Eduvision Project managed to bring to schools, especially in the remote areas," said Edugate Academy in a statement.

"The agreement with One Africa TV brings us another step closer to this dream. Yes, recorded lessons can never replace a teacher, but using it as supplementary material demonstrated great benefits for learners," the academy added.

Other organisations interested in supporting free TV learning for Namibian children are encouraged to contact either One Africa TV or Eduvision.

One Africa TV is a free to view channel, supported by its clients who advertise on the channel and sponsor content.