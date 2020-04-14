Namibia: 40 Guests Isolated At Hardap Resort Released

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced that the 40 guests isolated at its Hardap Resort from 25 March to 9 April were all safely released without showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

In statement issued on Sunday, 13 April, the Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, Namibia Wildlife Resorts acting Managing Director, who drove to the resort to inspect the disinfection process said he was very grateful towards the government for entrusting them with such an essential role.

"I would like to assure potential visitors to the Hardap resort that the place remains safe as all 40 isolated guests were released without any symptoms. I want to pay homage to our employees who, in my eyes, are heroes and heroines who were at the frontline, taking care of the quarantined guests during their 14-day stay at the resort," said Dr Ngwangwama.

Sophia Burger, Hardap Resort Assistant Manager, said she is grateful for the experience and the manner that her team came together to assist in contributing towards this national cause.

"No one should be afraid to come and pay us a visit after the lockdown has been removed," said Burger.