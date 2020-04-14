Namibia: 70 Arrested for Violating Lockdown Regulations

14 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A TOTAL of 70 people were arrested countrywide between 5 and 11 April 2020 for violating various state of emergency and lockdown regulations, the police have said.

A weekly report issued on Sunday by police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, says the highest number of arrests were in Omusati region with 22 people apprehended, followed by Ohangwena with 15 arrests. //Kharas had nine, while Erongo recorded seven arrests, the same number as the remaining regions combined.

Although only Khomas and Erongo are under lockdown, the rest of the country has to adhere to the state of emergency regulations.

The most violated regulation is the prohibition of certain operations and closure of certain businesses, with 21 people arrested - seven being from Ohangwena.

Another often violated regulation is the failure to stay home without lawful justification.

The police also issued tickets for fines amounting to N$31 700 to 158 people for violating some of the state of emergency regulations.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old Grootfontein man died on Saturday morning after he was allegedly attacked by another man after an argument over a woman.

Police spokesperson for the Otjozondjupa region, inspector Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa on Saturday that the deceased has been identified as David Koreab.

Mbeha said Koreab was attacked in the early hours of Saturday at Berg Aukas Youth Skills Training Centre situated about 20 km north-east of Grootfontein.

The police officer said the deceased was allegedly involved in a heated argument with the 34-year-old suspect over a woman.

"The suspect had allegedly hit Koreab with an empty crate of beer on his head," Mbeha said.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed him and repeatedly smashed his head against a concrete wall until he was weak, Mbeha added.

After the suspect left Koreab, some onlookers transported him to the Grootfontein State Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries shortly upon arrival.

The suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court today on a charge of murder.

