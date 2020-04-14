Namibia: 'Chinese Our Friends' - Ambassador Kaiyamo

NAMIBIAN ambassador to China Elia Kaiyamo has refuted claims that African nationals are being mistreated in China, maintaining that social media depictions of foreigners being evicted from hotels and residences in China paint an inaccurate picture.

Kaiyamo's remarks are in response to video footage circulating on social media shot by a Namibian national, Selma Kambala, showing her alleged eviction from a hotel in China.

"They were chasing the people from the hotels because they were saying the police said all the foreigners should apparently go out of the hotel," Kambala explained in a telephonic voice note between herself and Kaiyamo.

Kambala told the ambassador that she has a valid visa and was in China for business. She cannot travel back to Namibia because of the flight ban that has been put in place. She also informed the diplomat that the hotel owners have since moved her to another hotel and she has taken the mandatory Covid-19 test.

The Namibian diplomat has since asked Kambala to rectify the information in her video to the Namibian nation.

"You told the world that you were chased away because of your black. Now the people in Namibia believe that you were chased away. I think you may want to correct that video again because now you are putting our Chinese friends in a very bad situation, because you telling them that they are treating you blacks very bad, which is not true," Kaiyamo told Kambala.

Kaiyamo's remarks are the latest in a string of incendiary incidents surrounding race and the Covid-19 pandemic, with social media users already up in arms in the wake of the widely-reported comments by two French medical experts on French news channel LCI, implying that Africa would be an ideal testing ground for any future Covid-19 vaccines.

Videos of African nationals allegedly being evicted from hotels in China, as well as being subjected to compulsory Covid-19 testing and quarantine, have begun circulating on social media, adding to the controversy.

Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the former African Union ambassador to the United States, has called on the Chinese president to intervene, calling the abuse the work of "a few bad apples."

"The Africans are no longer going to tolerate this abuse from the Chinese or anybody else for that matter," Chihombori-Quao said.

"President Xi, the power is in your hands. We value as Africans our relationship with China. Please do not allow a few bad apples within your citizens to ruin what is otherwise a wonderful relationship with African countries," said Chihombori-Quao in a video on the Ghana Pan-Africanists' Facebook post.