Namibia: Coronavirus Briefs ... Regulatory Council Warns Against Self-Testing

14 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Roxane Bayer

The Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC) has warned the public against home testing for Covid-19. In a statement issued last week, the council's registrar of medicine, Johannes Gaeseb, said rapid tests [also referred to as point of care antibody rests] are not intended for self-testing and are only designed to be used by healthcare professionals.

"It has come to the attention of NMRC that there are rapid testing kits available in the country intended for home use i.e self-testing. Please note that due to the seriousness of the pandemic and the urgent need to detect infected cases, this testing is not encouraged for Covid-19 and severe respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (Sars-CoV-2)," he said.

Pfohls Men's Outfitters produce face masks

WINDHOEK men's clothing company Pfohls Men's Outfitters has taken the initiative to manufacture masks to protect people working on the front line in the fight against Covid-19. The masks are washable and made from four-way stretchable spandex material. The mask has a wire insert to ensure a tight fit over the bridge of the nose. Pfohls managing creative director Cobus Möller said the masks, which cost N$25 each, are sold not to take advantage of the situation in the country, but to pay the salaries of staff and to avoid retrenchments. The company produces about 300 masks daily and was authorised to work during the lockdown.

Orano Mining donates protective gear to police

ORANO Mining Namibia last week donated sanitiser gel, surgical gloves and surgical masks worth N$30 000 to the Erongo police. The protective gear is to be used by police and defence force members stationed at 16 stations in Erongo.

ROXANE BAYER

