Cameroon: COVID-19 - South West Gendarmerie Joins the Combat

14 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Under the Regional command of Colonel Tchinda Mbouzikeu Henri, the red-berets are combing the Region to enforce the new measures against the Covid-19 killer virus.

The National Gendarmerie has lent its might to back the fight against the growing pandemic of the coronavirus in the South West Region. Under the direct command of Colonel Tchinda Mbouzikeu Henri, South West Legion Commander, the Gendarmerie is waging a field battle against Coronavirus (Covid-19) from the preventive front. As a major shield against the killer virus, the gendarmerie has installed ideal hand-washing facilities at the entrances into their various companies and Brigade offices beginning with the Regional Legion office in Buea. All users and elements are required to wash their hands on arrival by simply collecting the soap gel, stretching out the hands and scrubbing them on flowing fresh water without touching the frame of the supply machine. The user just has to press down a foot pedal and both soap and water are supplied to the hands for washing. On the field, the Gendarmerie elements are seen these days in the various markets of Buea including Great Soppo and Buea Town ensuring social distancing. The red-berets are equally in the streets controlling loading norms in taxis and buses. By 6 pm, the elements are on the front safeguarding that stores, snacks and concentrated business areas are closed so people can go home and save lives from the marauding virus. Yesterday Monday April 13, 2020, the men and women in khaki opened another page in the actions against the pandemic by enforcing the new set of measures ordered by Government to include the compulsory wearing of nose and mouth masks for everyone on any outing. The South West Gendarmerie Legion Commander, Colonel Tchinda explained to Cameroon Tribune in a recent chart that they were out to apply Government measures to save lives. He added that his elements were assigned to assist people obey the measures for their own lives and those of others.

