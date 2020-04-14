Cameroon: Hon. Mbah Ndam Joseph Is No More

The former Social Democratic Front (SDF) Member of the National Assembly from 1997 to 2020 died in Yaounde on April 12, 2020 night.

Hon. Mbah Ndam Joseph Njang, the former opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) Member of the National Assembly from 1997 to 2020 and the party's First Legal Adviser will forever be remembered for his last public appearance at the Constitutional Council where he defended the petitions filed by the SDF substantive candidates calling for the cancellation of the February 9, 2020 legislative elections in some constituencies. The Council cancelled the elections in 11 constituencies and ordered for a rerun. Indeed, Hon. Mbah Ndam led a battery of SDF legal team. Little did one know that he was to leave the political and professional stage and move to world beyond on April 12 breaking April 13. Close family sources indicate that Hon. Mbah Ndam was fine on Sunday, April 12, 2020 and even drove his car. He reportedly stayed up until 11 p.m. when he started complaining that he was not feeling fine and was rushed to private clinic in Yaounde where he finally died. Mbah Ndam Joseph was born in Batibo, Momo Division of the North West Region on February 28, 1955. He obtained a Doctorate Decree in Private Law in the then University of Yaounde. With this background, he also joined the Cameroon Bar Association in 1990 and has since then actively defended a multiplicity of cases in courts. Hon. Mbah Ndam is known more in the political landscape in Cameroon since the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1990. He joined the opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) upon creation in 1990. In the SDF, he rose to the position of the member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Advisory Committee (NAC). He has also served as the National Executive Committee team leader to the North West and South West Regions until death. He equally represented the SDF in the Commission for the Final Counting of Votes in many presidential and parliamentary elections. Cameroon's National Assembly will forever remember Hon. Mbah Ndam not only for his 23 years of service in the Lower House of Parliament but also for his service in the various positions he held. He entered the National Assembly on the SDF ticket in 1997 and served as the SDF Group leader from 1997 to 2007. From this position he was promoted to the position of one of the Vice Speakers of the National Assembly, a position he held from 2007 to 2020 after the February 9, 2020 legislative election. He contested in the election and the rerun that took place on March 22, 2020 and his list was defeated in the Momo East constituency. Besides Cameroon, Mbah Ndam also served as a member of the CEMAC, Pan African and Commonwealth Parliaments. He was equally a human rights activist.